Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Man slapped for harassing woman dies, 1 heldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-man-slapped-for-harassing-woman-dies-1-held-5849481/

Mumbai: Man slapped for harassing woman dies, 1 held

According to police, Ajay Vishwakarma, who had come to Mumbai in search of a job from Uttar Pradesh, had recently shifted to the slum colony of Laljipada in Kandivali West.

mumbai, sexual harassment, man dead in mumbai, police, mumbai police, woman harassed, mumbai news, indian express news
Police have arrested the woman’s brother for the murder. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man who was allegedly slapped for sexually harassing a woman in Kandivali on July 22, died after suffering severe head injuries, police said Wednesday. Police have arrested the woman’s brother for the murder.

According to police, Ajay Vishwakarma, who had come to Mumbai in search of a job from Uttar Pradesh, had recently shifted to the slum colony of Laljipada in Kandivali West.

On July 22 morning, Vishwakarma allegedly sexually harassed a woman living in the neighborhood in an inebriated state.

When the woman complained to her brother, he allegedly slapped Vishwakarma, who reportedly fell to the ground and hurt his head, and subsequently lost consciousness. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, which later referred him to KEM Hospital later.

Nitin Pondkule, senior inspector, Kandivali police station, said Vishwakarma died of his injuries on Tuesday, following which the woman’s brother was arrested on charges of murder.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Baby Patankar drug case: 124 kg of mephedrone makes way for 20 gm of charas in chargesheet
2 Mumbai: Forced into prostitution, 8-month pregnant 15-yr-old found on rail platform; stepbrother among 2 booked
3 Pune man arrested for spreading rumours of terror attack