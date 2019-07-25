Mumbai: Man slapped for harassing woman dies, 1 held

A 23-year-old man who was allegedly slapped for sexually harassing a woman in Kandivali on July 22, died after suffering severe head injuries, police said Wednesday. Police have arrested the woman’s brother for the murder.

According to police, Ajay Vishwakarma, who had come to Mumbai in search of a job from Uttar Pradesh, had recently shifted to the slum colony of Laljipada in Kandivali West.

On July 22 morning, Vishwakarma allegedly sexually harassed a woman living in the neighborhood in an inebriated state.

When the woman complained to her brother, he allegedly slapped Vishwakarma, who reportedly fell to the ground and hurt his head, and subsequently lost consciousness. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, which later referred him to KEM Hospital later.

Nitin Pondkule, senior inspector, Kandivali police station, said Vishwakarma died of his injuries on Tuesday, following which the woman’s brother was arrested on charges of murder.