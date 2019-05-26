Mumbai: Man sits beside wife’s body for 2 days after ‘beating her to death’

AFTER ALLEGEDLY beating her to death, a 29-YEAR-OLD man sat next to his wife’s body for two days before he attempted suicide by slitting his wrist. Police found him lying next to her in an unconscious state when they broke open the door of the couple’s house in Shastri Nagar at Sion.

Police said the man, identified as Sanjaykumar Padihari who is a labourer at garments shop, beat his wife to death in a fit of rage. They arrested the man on Friday (May 24) while the incident took place on May 19.

According to police, on May 21, they got a call from the couple’s neighbours saying there was a foul smell emanating from the house.

“We got a call on Tuesday (May 21) and immediately sent a team to the spot. We found a woman’s body inside along with a man lying in an unconscious state next to her. He had slit his wrist; we rushed them to Sion Hospital,” said Senior Inspector Rajendra Sangle from Wadala TT police station.

The woman was identified as Suman and was declared dead on arrival, while her husband survived.

Initially, police said, Padihari tried misleading them during the interrogation saying his wife did not wake up when he called out to her in the morning.

So, he told us that he got scared and tried committing suicide,” Sangle added. Police said during the course of investigation, they found out through Suman’s mother and brother that the couple got married eleven months ago and had since been at loggerheads constantly over the man’s alcoholism.

But on May 24, the postmortem reports showed that the woman died of a head injury. Police said Padihari was again brought in for questioning and eventually confessed to the crime.

Police said Padihari told them that he was a labourer at a garment shop and on the day of the murder, came home from work in an inebriated state. Suman immediately started arguing with him and he beat her to death in a fit of rage, police added.

The accused was booked under sections pertaining to murder, woman subjected to cruelty by her husband and attempted suicide, of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody for seven days.