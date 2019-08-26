Mumbai: Man siphons off Rs 3.3 crore from businessman’s bank account

THE CYBER unit of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 32-year-old man on Saturday for siphoning off Rs 3.3 crore from a businessman’s account. The police said that the money was transferred to different bank accounts between July 7 and July 9.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Shahnawaz Khan, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi. He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.

Police said the accused procured card details of the complainant following which they contacted the service provider of the bank. “Sighting urgency, the fraudster asked them to block the registered mobile number after which they produced bogus documents requesting them to change its primary number,” said an officer.

Once they managed to change the registered mobile number, the fraudsters then illegally transferred the sum into different bank accounts. “The one time passwords were generated on the new number of which they took advantage and transferred Rs 3.3 crore,” the officer said.

The police believe more people are involved in the crime. Police said they raided Khan’s residence in Govandi and seized several documents and debit cards.