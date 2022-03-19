Mumbai: Man shot at under reclamation bridge in Bandra

A 28-year-old man was shot below the U-bridge near reclamation in Bandra (west) by three bike-borne assailants late on Thursday.

The complainant, Riyaz Ansari, was returning home after work when at around 1.45 am, the trio —identified as Munna Pathan, Papu Pajer aka Nisar Shaikh and Akbar — came on a bike and blocked his path. Two of them got down and started threatening Ansari, according to the complaint filed.

Pathan then pulled out a pistol and fired at Ansari which hit him on his hand. Ansari started screaming for help and the trio fled the spot. Ansari told the police that he drove his bike till a nearby shop but fell off as he was feeling dizzy. The shopkeeper rushed him to Bhabha hospital. The Bandra police have recorded his statement and are on the lookout for the accused.

The cops added that Ansari has eight criminal cases against him, including murder, attempt to murder and rioting, and they were in the process of externing him from city limits.

The police said Ansari, on March 7, had gone to a hotel in Vile Parle (west) where he got into an altercation with the waiters after which he was roughed up. An FIR was registered by Ansari at Juhu Police Station and one of the waiters was arrested while another employee of the hotel was a wanted accused in the case. Ansari has alleged that Pathan tried to kill him for registering the case.