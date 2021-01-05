Mumbai man shoots woman, kills self with same firearm

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.45pm, when the two met near Ijmima complex in Malad (West).

A man in his mid-twenties allegedly killed his girlfriend and later shot himself in Mumbai on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.45pm, when the two met near Ijmima complex in Malad (West). The man has been identified as Rahul Yadav, a resident of Kandivali (West). The woman, Nidhi Mishra, lived in Malad (East).

The police said Yadav brought a weapon to the meeting, and while they were walking near the complex, shot Mishra.

“After killing her, he shot himself in the temple,” said an officer.

The police said the two were allegedly in a relationship. “Mishra recently got engaged to another man, which we believe could be a reason why Yadav shot her and then killed himself,” said an officer.

The Bangur Nagar police rushed the two to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead before admission.

The police said they are trying to ascertain the exact reason for the crime. “We are also trying to understand where Yadav procured the firearm from,” said an officer.