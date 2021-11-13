Mumbai: 32-year-old sets himself ablaze at police station

A 32-year-old man allegedly set himself ablaze at Tardeo police station around 9 pm on Thursday.

The police said that the man, Sarvajeet More, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Friday afternoon.

More, the brother of a Mumbai Police constable, was unemployed and had previously worked as a security guard.

The police said that on October 17, 2020, More got married to the daughter of a policeman. They stayed at Tardeo police quarters.

“Their families were against the marriage but they went against their wish and got married last year,” said an officer, adding that there were constant fights between the two.

In mid-2021, More’s wife left him to return to her village in Konkan, where she started staying at her uncle’s place. “More followed her there. Against her wish, she had come back to Tardeo and started staying with him again,” said the officer.

But as the fights continued and were aggravated by More’s apparent addiction to alcohol, the woman left him again on November 1 to stay at a friend’s place, said police.

“He was calling each of her friends to know her location. When he could not find her, More came to Tardeo police station and lodged a missing person report on November 11,” said another officer.

When the police managed to trace her, the investigators called her to the police station for questioning. “She came around 8.10 pm on Thursday. While we were recording her statement in the detection room in the presence of women police constables, someone raised an alarm that a man had set himself on fire outside the room,” said the officer.

The man was identified as More. The police doused the fire and rushed him to Nair hospital. More, who had sustained 65 per cent burns, succumbed on Friday.

The police suspect that he poured kerosene on himself before coming to the police station and after entering the premises, lit himself. “More was not called to the police station. He somehow came to know that his wife was in the police station… he just appeared and set himself on fire,” said the officer.

An accidental death report has been lodged, said police.