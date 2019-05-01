Mumbai: Man sentenced to life for duping public bank two decades ago

A 67-YEAR-OLD Churchgate resident was sentenced to life imprisonment by the special CBI court, Mumbai, on Tuesday and directed to pay Rs 5.3 crore as fine for forgery, which caused wrongful losses to a public bank two decades ago. The court also directed that Rs 5 crore from the fine amount levied on accused Narendra Patel should be given to State Bank of India’s Hughes Road branch by way of compensation.

Three others, including the branch manager and a bank official, were convicted in 2015 for the offence and sentenced to three years in prison. As Patel absconded before the trial, his case was separated from the others.

According to the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Chetankumar Nandode, the complainant in the case, Husain Ali Nensey, had deposited Rs 1 crore in a fixed deposit in the branch. Nensey was introduced to the bank manager, Vrushali Namjoshi, by a man named Homi Patrawala. It was agreed that Nensey would be given an interest rate of 16 per cent per annum on his fixed deposit.

Nensey, who lived at Sharjah in UAE, sent the Rs 1 crore to the bank through a demand draft. In 1999, when he returned to India to make a business investment, he sought a loan from the bank against his fixed deposit. The branch, however, told him that the amount has been withdrawn.

An investigation by the bank found that the withdrawal was made on false documents. A further probe by the CBI revealed the involvement of Patrawala, Namjoshi and another bank official, Umakant Shirodkar.

The CBI claimed that Patel withdrew the money in connivance with the bank officials and also subsequently took a loan against the deposit under Nensey’s name on fake documents. It added that the branch manager did not verify signatures when Patel withdrew the money. After the four accused were booked, Patel went missing before the trial, and was arrested in 2016. At the court of Special Judge S R Tamboli, while Patel’s advocate said he should be punished on parity, considering that his co-accused were sentenced to three years in prison, the prosecutor opposed this submission claiming that Patel’s role was significant in the offence.