Mumbai: Man sentenced to four years in jail for Rs 1500 bribe

A special CBI court Thursday sentenced a man to four years in jail for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 for processing pension. Milind Birje was found guilty of charges including under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2016, Birje worked as a clerk at Poddar Mill, a unit of the National Textile Corporation. The complainant, who had retired from the service, went to the mill to process his pension. Birje then allegedly demanded Rs 2,000 for processing it. The complainant then approached the CBI ACB. A trap was laid and Birje was arrested and charged.

The court considered evidence including statement of the witnesses and the recovery of Rs 1,500 accepted by the accused. While Birje sought a lenient view, the court said corruption by public servants has become a ‘gigantic’ problem.

“The corruption by public servants has become a gigantic problem. It has spread everywhere. No facet of public activity has been left unaffected by the stink of corruption. It had deep and pervasive impact on the functioning of the entire country. Large-scale corruption retards the national building activities and everyone has to suffer on that count,” the court said while sentencing the accused. It also directed Birje to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.