Mumbai: Man sentenced till rising of court

A METROPOLITAN magistrate’s court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to suffer till the “rising of the court” and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for injuring three morning walkers at Girgaum chowpatty in 2016. “Rising of the court” refers to a sentence for which the guilty is detained in a courtroom and made to sit for hours till the proceeding concludes.

Krishnakumar Yadav was convicted recently by a Girgaon court, which said that “negligence” on his part had caused grievous injuries to morning walker Priyanka Bhandari and her two sons. “There was a negligence at the hands of the accused and he was in an overhasty (sic) while driving the alleged car. The heavier (vehicle) is responsible for the act of accident,” the court said.

On December 26, 2016, Yadav was driving his car around 6.45 am in front of Ideal hotel at Girgaum Chowpatty. Bhandari was then on a morning walk with her children. Yadav’s car hit them and Bhandari suffered a fracture on her leg. While one of the children received a head injury, the other sustained a leg injury.