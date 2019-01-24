Mumbai: Man sentenced for making lewd gestures at minor

A special court has sentenced a 29-year old man to “suffer till the rising of the court” for flashing at a minor in 2015.

The man was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 30,000. Out of this, Rs 25,000 will go to the victim as compensation, the court said. Rising of the Court refers to a nominal sentence, an imprisonment the Court awards to the guilty detaining him in the court room. The guilty person is not allowed to leave the court till it concludes.

According to the prosecution, in 2015, the accused was working as a caretaker for a disabled person in the locality where the minor lived.

On the day of the incident, he saw the minor standing at the window of her house and made lewd gestures at her.

The girl complained to her mother, who then filed a police complaint. However, the accused was arrested and granted bail within two weeks.

The court held the accused guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.