scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Mumbai: Man sends lewd messages to over 600 women, held

Accused, Ravi Dandu (30), a resident of Dharavi, was arrested on Wednesday. He works as a data entry operator in a private bank.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 2:57:17 am
The police said they have found six to seven phones and 11 SIM cards obtained on forged documents by Dandu.

The Andheri police late Wednesday arrested a college dropout, who is alleged to have hacked WhatsApp accounts and sent obscene messages and videos to over 600 women. The man’s intention was to chat with the women and lure them to meet him, said police.

Accused, Ravi Dandu (30), a resident of Dharavi, was arrested on Wednesday. He works as a data entry operator in a private bank.

Dandu was booked after a 17-year-old girl from a Mumbai college approached the police in February alleging that an unknown person had hacked her WhatsApp account and was sending obscene messages and videos to girls in her contact list.

On February 17, Dandu called up the minor and posed as a lecturer from her college, telling her that he wanted to add her to a college WhatsApp group. He tricked her into sharing a One Time Password (OTP) which he used to hack her WhatsApp account. “Based on technical analysis of his phone records and Internet-based messages, we managed to catch the accused,” Maheshwar Reddy, DCP (Zone 10), said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

“From January till July, he has sent obscene messages and videos to 610 women,” Santaji Ghorpade, Senior Inspector of Andheri police, said. The women include 60 girls from a single college and his women colleagues from the bank where he worked. “We also learnt that he had been hacking WhatsApp accounts since 2019 and was using three accounts — clone, business and personal — on a single phone,” Assistant Inspector Digambar Pagar said.

More from Mumbai

The police said they have found six to seven phones and 11 SIM cards obtained on forged documents by Dandu. In one case, he switched off the number after activating a WhatsApp account on it. He was booked for sexual harassment and stalking under sections 354 D and 509 of the IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement