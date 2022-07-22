Mumbai: Man sends lewd messages to over 600 women, held

July 22, 2022 2:57:17 am
The Andheri police late Wednesday arrested a college dropout, who is alleged to have hacked WhatsApp accounts and sent obscene messages and videos to over 600 women. The man’s intention was to chat with the women and lure them to meet him, said police.
Accused, Ravi Dandu (30), a resident of Dharavi, was arrested on Wednesday. He works as a data entry operator in a private bank.
Dandu was booked after a 17-year-old girl from a Mumbai college approached the police in February alleging that an unknown person had hacked her WhatsApp account and was sending obscene messages and videos to girls in her contact list.
On February 17, Dandu called up the minor and posed as a lecturer from her college, telling her that he wanted to add her to a college WhatsApp group. He tricked her into sharing a One Time Password (OTP) which he used to hack her WhatsApp account. “Based on technical analysis of his phone records and Internet-based messages, we managed to catch the accused,” Maheshwar Reddy, DCP (Zone 10), said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“From January till July, he has sent obscene messages and videos to 610 women,” Santaji Ghorpade, Senior Inspector of Andheri police, said. The women include 60 girls from a single college and his women colleagues from the bank where he worked. “We also learnt that he had been hacking WhatsApp accounts since 2019 and was using three accounts — clone, business and personal — on a single phone,” Assistant Inspector Digambar Pagar said.
The police said they have found six to seven phones and 11 SIM cards obtained on forged documents by Dandu. In one case, he switched off the number after activating a WhatsApp account on it. He was booked for sexual harassment and stalking under sections 354 D and 509 of the IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Cases dip, BMC likely to shut remaining Covid jumbo centres
Shiv Sanvaad Yatra: Have set out to build Sena afresh, says Aaditya Thackeray
BSF-BGB talks | Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief
Cooperate with Ganesh mandals, Shinde tells admin, withdraws idol height curbs
5 Questions| Chawls redevelopment: ‘Will start an andolan if requires,’ says Arvind Ganpat Sawant
Govt: 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts blocked in 2021-22
Mamata Banerjee at Martyrs’ Day rally: BJP won’t get full majority in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
LS functions briefly, takes up some issues; Opposition protest continues
Delhi: Man attacks family over tea, daughter dies of injuries
At Bhalswa, Okhla & Ghazipur: Every 3 months, drones to assess if Delhi’s landfills are getting shorter
In relief to buyers, 17 builders told to refund close to Rs 50 crore over delayed projects
Jain feigning sickness, can’t trust Delhi govt hospitals for a fair report: ASG to court