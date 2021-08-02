Mumbai: Man seen ‘cutting cake with sword’ in viral video gets pre-arrest bail

The FIR was registered under the Arms Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A 22-YEAR-OLD man purportedly seen in a viral video cutting a birthday cake with a sword has been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court.

The Bandra police had taken cognizance of a video on social media and registered an FIR against Fahad Shaikh, who was allegedly seen without a mask in a gathering with his friends and cutting a cake with a sword. The FIR was registered under the Arms Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Shaikh, in his plea, had claimed that the video was fake and edited. It was also submitted that the object seen in the video was not an actual sword but a ceremonial “cake-cutting instrument”. The police opposed the plea stating that the video also showed that there was a violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

“The conduct of the applicant during the pandemic situation without following the instruction of the authority is highly unacceptable. However, the applicant is a promising young-aged boy. (But) if he is not protected then he would come in contact with dreaded criminals,” the court said. It also said that considering the nature of the allegations, his custodial interrogation was not required.