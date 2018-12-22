Mumbai: Man returning from Friday prayer stabbed to death in Kalina

A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death on the roadside in Kalina’s Shastri Nagar area in broad daylight on Friday. The police said the victim, who owns a chicken shop and is also employed with a real estate firm, was attacked by three unidentified men while he was returning home after offering Friday prayers at a nearby mosque.

The deceased, Abdulla Khan, was a resident of Church Road in Kalina, where he lived with his wife and two sons. Around 2.30 pm Friday, three men accosted him when he was riding home on his two-wheeler in Shastri Nagar, said police. They then threw chilli powder on his face and assaulted him, police said.

“The bike-borne Khan was stopped by the trio who threw chilli powder on his face. The three first hit him with a rod following which they stabbed him with sharp objects. Later, when he fell on the road, the three smashed his head with a stone and fled,” said a police officer.

The locality was deserted because it was the time for afternoon prayers at the local mosque, said police.

Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission. Doctors said he died due to head injuries and multiple stab wounds.

The police have registered a case of murder and procured the CCTV footage from the vicinity, in which the entire incident was captured. The police have also enquired with every shopkeeper in the locality to ascertain the sequence of events, but many local residents claimed they had gone for Friday prayers. The police said they are yet to make an arrest in the case, but have identified the attackers and the mastermind.

“It is a well-planned murder. Our informers and CCTV footage have revealed the four accused,” said an investigator. The police have ascertained that the mastermind was earlier employed at a building site, and was sacked last year following which Khan was hired in his place. “To seek revenge, the mastermind appears to have conspired against him,” added an officer.