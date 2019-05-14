Mumbai: Man repairing lift falls off 15th floor of building, dies

A man repairing the lift of a building in Chunabhatti area fell off the 15th floor and died on Monday, said police.

Ketan Bahirat (42) was one of three repairmen working on the lift in Central Garden Condominium Complex near Reliance Mall. A resident of Thane working as a technician with Schindler Lifts, Bahirat entered the service lift area and allegedly closed the door while his colleague stood outside. The colleague heard a noise and knocked on the lift door but there was no response, said police.

The colleague allegedly rushed to the ground floor and found Bahirat lying injured there. The 42-year-old was rushed to Sion hospital where he was declared dead.

Inspector Kishor Gharate said Chunabhatti Police have taken an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and that a probe was on.