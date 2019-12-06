Mumbai man ‘pushed’ out of running train over fight for seat

As the train was pulling out of Kurla station, Vijay was pushed out. (Representational image) As the train was pulling out of Kurla station, Vijay was pushed out. (Representational image)

A 35-year-old man was allegedly pushed out of a running train after he got into a brawl with four unidentified fellow commuters over a seat in the compartment on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Vijay Kumar Gupta, who worked at a card-printing shop in Charni Road and was a resident of Mankhurd. According to his wife Anita, Vijay was involved in an argument with the four accused, who began beating each other up.

Government Railway Police officials at Wadala said that Vijay also retaliated and soon the group began pushing each other and came towards the footboard of the train. They added that just as the train was pulling out of Kurla station, Vijay was pushed out. He fell on the tracks with his right palm left dangling.

With the help of a constable from Kurla GRP, Vijay was brought back to Kurla station, from where he called his wife. He was then rushed to Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery. Senior Police Inspector of Wadala GRP, Rajendra Pal, said the statement of the victim is yet to be recorded due to the surgery.

Pal said, “We have registered a case under section 307 of the IPC for attempt to murder against three to four unidentified men. However, we’ll only be clearer once we are able to record (Vijay’s) statement.”

