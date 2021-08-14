Mumbai: Man granted pre-arrest bail in complaint over entry into garba event

A 66-year-old man’s anticipatory bail application was allowed recently by a sessions court, over two years after a woman filed a complaint stating she was wrongfully restrained and hurt while attempting to enter a garba dance programme.

The man, president of a local community group and organiser of a garba programme in Vile Parle, was booked on charges of criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, causing hurt and intentional insult of a woman.

In his plea, the man had said he had obtained requisite permission from the civic body to organise the event in October 2018, and entry was restricted to members. It was submitted that the woman complainant had tried to forcefully enter, and hence was restricted. The accused claimed this could not be considered as a criminal act of wrongful restraint or illegal confinement.

“I have carefully gone through the record. It appears that considering the nature of offence, it appears that security guards and bouncers were instructed to give entry to the garba function only to members. Though it is claimed by the informant that she was illegally confined and hurt, fact remains that nothing is to be seized from the applicant,” the court said, adding that the man’s custodial interrogation was not necessary.