Mumbai: Man poses as SBI manager, dupes ex-Navy officer of nearly Rs 10 lakh

A retired Navy officer was duped of Rs 9.50 lakh by a cyber fraudster who impersonated as a manager from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai. The accused tricked the complainant into revealing all his personal information using which he changed the mobile number being used for net banking and transferred the money from the bank account.

The 79-year-old said he had received a text message, last week, purported to be sent by SBI bank asking him to complete his pending verification process. The message also contained a mobile number.

On November 25, the senior citizen called on the number and the fraudster identified himself as a bank representative. The fraudster already had personal details of the complainant like his date of birth and bank account number.

The complainant then shared his Aadhar number and Pan Card details. “Soon after he said he is sending me One Time Passwords (OTPs) needed to complete the procedure. The OTPs were to change the user name, log in for internet banking, and to change the account password. After getting all the information, the fraudster disconnected the call,” the complainant said.

The complainant couldn’t log into his net banking account. When he visited the bank the next day, he realised that nearly Rs 10 lakh were transferred from his account

An FIR has been registered with the Vashi police station.