Mumbai: Man poses as CISF jawan, dupes senior citizen of Rs 1 lakh

A man impersonated a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan and tricked a 66-year-old man into transferring Rs 1 lakh from his account on the pretext of sending him an advance payment for renting his 2-bedroom flat in Delhi.

The Sakinaka police in Andheri (East) registered an FIR on May 5 after the senior citizen approached them.

The senior citizen told police that he had retired from a nationalised bank and was staying with his daughter in Mumbai. As he wanted to rent out his two-bedroom flat in Faridabad, Delhi, he posted an advertisement on a property rental site. Seeing the ad, a man posing as a CISF jawan called him and sent him his photo identity card.

When the senior citizen asked for a deposit of Rs 34,000 and sent his bank account details, the fraudster allegedly agreed but asked the man to send Rs 25,000 to him initially. The fraudster allegedly said this was for security purposes as he works in CISF and he would send Rs 50,000 back.

According to the complaint, the senior citizen trusted him and sent Rs 25,000 but did not get any money in return. The fraudster then said that there was some technical error and asked him to send another Rs 25,000. In this manner, the fraudster made the senior citizen send Rs 1 lakh.

The fraudster then asked the senior citizen to use another bank account. When he told him that he only had one bank account, the fraudster cut the call. After an internet search revealed that several such frauds were being carried out, the senior citizen approached the police.