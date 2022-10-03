Mumbai: Man playing ‘garba’ dies of heart attack, father dies soon similarly

A 35-year-old man playing garba during the Navratri festival in suburban Mumbai suffered a heart attack and died after being rushed to hospital by family members including his father, who too suffered a heart attack and died later.

According to sources, Manish Jain, a jewellery designer, started vomiting around 11pm on October 1 while playing garba in a residential building in the Global Society area of Virar (West).

His friends, father Narpat Jain (65) and other family members rushed him to the nearby Sanjeevani Hospital, but Manish succumbed before he could be admitted. On seeing this, Narpat too suffered a heart attack and died around 11.30pm, the sources added.

Police said that Jain did not have a medical history and that this was his first heart attack. He got married just three and a half months ago.

Police have registered two cases of accidental death and said they will record the family members’ statements to understand the exact sequence of events.