scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Mumbai: Man playing ‘garba’ dies of heart attack, father dies soon similarly

Narpat Jain suffered a heart attack on seeing Manish Jain succumb outside a hospital where he and others had rushed the latter.

Police have registered two cases of accidental death and said they will record the family members’ statements to understand the exact sequence of events.

A 35-year-old man playing garba during the Navratri festival in suburban Mumbai suffered a heart attack and died after being rushed to hospital by family members including his father, who too suffered a heart attack and died later.

According to sources, Manish Jain, a jewellery designer, started vomiting around 11pm on October 1 while playing garba in a residential building in the Global Society area of Virar (West).

His friends, father Narpat Jain (65) and other family members rushed him to the nearby Sanjeevani Hospital, but Manish succumbed before he could be admitted. On seeing this, Narpat too suffered a heart attack and died around 11.30pm, the sources added.

Police said that Jain did not have a medical history and that this was his first heart attack. He got married just three and a half months ago.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
More from Mumbai

Police have registered two cases of accidental death and said they will record the family members’ statements to understand the exact sequence of events.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:55:53 pm
Next Story

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement