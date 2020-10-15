Mumbai: Man performs stunts on 22-storey building ledge, three booked

The police said that the video was shot recently and uploaded by the men after adding a background score. (Representational)

Three men, who allegedly performed and recorded dangerous stunts on a high-rise building in Kandivali West in Mumbai, were booked by the police on Wednesday after a video of their antics went viral on social media.

The 1.19-minute-long video shows a man wearing a black shirt and pant doing headstands while perched precariously on the ledge of the 22-storey building overlooking the slum colony of Laljipada and Poisar river. Two other men filmed him performing the stunts while pausing to sip an energy drink.

The police said that the video was shot recently and uploaded by the men after adding a background score. Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI), said that after the video was widely shared, the police made inquiries in Laljipada and identified the men with the help of local residents. “We have initiated legal action against the men. They are yet to be arrested,” he added.

