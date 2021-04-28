Mumbai: Man on run for 4 years arrested

In 2017, Devendra was arrested on charges of theft and lodged at Aadharwadi prison. He managed to escape on July 23, 2017 by using CCTV camera wires. He fled to Kanyakumari and committed 11 offences there, said police. (Representational Photo/File)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man, who has twice managed to escape from jails in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and has 15 cases – ranging from robbery to attempt to murder – registered against him.

David Devendra alias Vinayak had changed his looks so much that the police, which had been looking for him for the last four years, could not trace him though he was staying at his own residence.

Once when a police team had reached his house, Devendra’s father had told the officers that the accused was his brother’s son. Given the makeover he had given himself, the police didn’t recognise Devendra.

An officer from Crime Branch (unit IV) said that while investigating another case, they received a tip-off that Devendra – wanted by both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu Police – was staying with his father in Navi Mumbai. He was using another name and worked as a delivery boy.

“We checked with his relatives and gathered evidence to prove he was the same person. Later, we detained him for interrogation, and he confessed that he was indeed Devendra,” the officer added.

In 2017, Devendra was arrested on charges of theft and lodged at Aadharwadi prison. He managed to escape on July 23, 2017 by using CCTV camera wires. He fled to Kanyakumari and committed 11 offences there, said police.

“There too, Devendra got arrested. However, he again managed to flee. Since then, both the state police forces have been looking for him,” said the officer. Devendra in the meantime got rid of his moustache, grew his hair and started living with his father, who had moved from Antop Hill to Ulwe.

A team led by Assistant Inspector Ajay Birajdar arrested him on Tuesday. He will be handed over to the Thane Police and later to the Tamil Nadu Police.