Mumbai: Man ‘murders woman with hammer’, jumps off building

According to police, the incident took place around 11.30 am in the parking lot of Salunkhe’s apartment. (Representational Image) According to police, the incident took place around 11.30 am in the parking lot of Salunkhe’s apartment. (Representational Image)

A real estate agent allegedly killed a 37-year-old woman in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Bhandup with a hammer on Monday, and later jumped off the building in his own apartment complex in the same area.

The victim, Yashmita Salunkhe, was a school teacher and a resident of Vakratund Palace building in Bhandup. Police said the accused and victim were known to each other, and that they are investigating the motive for the murder.

According to police, the incident took place around 11.30 am in the parking lot of Salunkhe’s apartment. The accused, Kishore Sawant, was allegedly waiting for her, and the two had an argument, following which, he attacked her on the head with a hammer. Police added that when a security guard attempted to catch Sawant, he pushed him and fled.

The woman was rushed to Mulund hospital, where she was declared dead due to the head injuries she had sustained. Local police registered a case of murder against Sawant.

As the police looked for him through the day, Sawant reached his building and jumped to his death in the late evening.

Akhilesh Singh, DCP (Zone VII) said, “Around 8 pm, we found he had jumped off his building…” Police said they were checking to see if he had left a suicide note. Bhandup police registered an accidental death report in the case.

An officer said there will be more clarity regarding the motive once they are able to record statements of the family members. “Currently, families of both the deceased and the accused are in shock…” the officer added. “We will record their statements later to see if they had any information about what could have led to the incident.”

Police are also checking CCTV camera footage to see if they can find out what the duo argued about before Sawant murdered Salunkhe, they said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App