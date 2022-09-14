scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Mumbai: Man murders wife in front of their minor children, held

Accused Asif Shaikh lived on rent with his deceased wife Naseem and their three children – a 14-year-old son and two daughters, aged 11 and eight years.

The police said the couple had a fight on Monday afternoon, following which Naseem’s brother Wasim Khan (31), a labourer, reached their home to pacify them. The same night, the couple's 14-year-old son called Wasim around 10.15 pm to say that Shaikh had attacked his mother outside their house with a knife and left, an officer said.

A 44-year-old unemployed man stabbed his 38-year-old wife to death in the presence of his minor children at a chawl in Madh, Malad (West), late Monday. He was arrested by the Malwani police on Tuesday.

Accused Asif Shaikh lived on rent with his deceased wife Naseem and their three children – a 14-year-old son and two daughters, aged 11 and eight years.

The police said the couple had a fight on Monday afternoon, following which Naseem’s brother Wasim Khan (31), a labourer, reached their home to pacify them. The same night, the couple’s 14-year-old son called Wasim around 10.15 pm to say that Shaikh had attacked his mother outside their house with a knife and left, an officer said.

“Wasim again rushed to the couple’s home. He found his sister lying unconscious with stab wounds on the stomach and chest. She was declared brought dead at a government hospital,” the officer said. Shaikh was traced and arrested on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

Wasim told the police that his sister and Shaikh had an arranged marriage 16 years ago. Shaikh is a painter but used to stay at home, as he was not receiving any work due to the monsoon. He alleged that Shaikh had sold all the gold ornaments of his wife to put food on the table.

More from Mumbai

“This often led to fights between the couple. Further, Shaikh suspected her character,” said the officer. The police said the three children are in the custody of Wasim and other relatives.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:59:10 am
Next Story

Appointment of HC judges: CJ recuses from hearing PIL seeking expedited process

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement