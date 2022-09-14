Mumbai: Man murders wife in front of their minor children, held

A 44-year-old unemployed man stabbed his 38-year-old wife to death in the presence of his minor children at a chawl in Madh, Malad (West), late Monday. He was arrested by the Malwani police on Tuesday.

Accused Asif Shaikh lived on rent with his deceased wife Naseem and their three children – a 14-year-old son and two daughters, aged 11 and eight years.

The police said the couple had a fight on Monday afternoon, following which Naseem’s brother Wasim Khan (31), a labourer, reached their home to pacify them. The same night, the couple’s 14-year-old son called Wasim around 10.15 pm to say that Shaikh had attacked his mother outside their house with a knife and left, an officer said.

“Wasim again rushed to the couple’s home. He found his sister lying unconscious with stab wounds on the stomach and chest. She was declared brought dead at a government hospital,” the officer said. Shaikh was traced and arrested on Tuesday.

Wasim told the police that his sister and Shaikh had an arranged marriage 16 years ago. Shaikh is a painter but used to stay at home, as he was not receiving any work due to the monsoon. He alleged that Shaikh had sold all the gold ornaments of his wife to put food on the table.

“This often led to fights between the couple. Further, Shaikh suspected her character,” said the officer. The police said the three children are in the custody of Wasim and other relatives.