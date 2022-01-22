Mumbai: Man murders wife, attempts suicide

A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old estranged wife to death and later attempted suicide at her residence at Kurar in Malad (East) late Thursday.

The police said Tanaji Kamble was forcing the deceased, Sheetal Kamble, to return home but she was not interested.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm in the SRA building in Laxman Nagar where Sheetal lived on the fourth floor with her parents and three brothers.

“Tanaji went to the house when Sheetal was alone with her mother. He again insisted that she returns home but she refused. Following this, he stabbed her with a knife three to four times. As the mother ran to alert the neighbours, Tanaji bolted the door and tried to hang himself from the ceiling,” said an officer.

“The neighbours saved Tanaji, who has been admitted to a hospital. His condition is stable,” the officer added.

The police said the couple had got married four years ago. Around a year ago, Sheetal left Tanaji, as he was addicted to liquor and used to beat her. Tanaji will be arrested for murder after he is discharged from the hospital, the officer said.