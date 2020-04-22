Mumbai man murders senior citizen, arrested

Police had earlier lodged an accidental death report in the case, but on Monday, when post-mortem reports revealed he died due to head injury, a case of murder was registered. Police had earlier lodged an accidental death report in the case, but on Monday, when post-mortem reports revealed he died due to head injury, a case of murder was registered.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man in Girgaon, police said. The accused, Vinod Sagliyar, claimed the victim, Kishor, had murdered his brother nine years ago using black magic, and he had killed the man to avenge his death, police added.

According to police, around 1.30 pm Saturday, Sagliyar hit Kishor with a half-burnt wooden stick on his head. “He left the Kishor at the spot near Buleshwar in Girgaon,” an officer said. After locals contacted the control room regarding the incident, Kishor was taken to a nearby government hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police had earlier lodged an accidental death report in the case, but on Monday, when post-mortem reports revealed he died due to head injury, a case of murder was registered.

“When we started inquiring, one person told us he had last seen Kishor with Sagliyar, following which we arrested him Monday,” an officer said. He added that they are verifying the accused’s claim that he killed the senior citizen to take revenge.

“As the deceased stayed on the road, we could not find his family or any documents. We have only been able to identify him as Kishor so far,” the officer said. ENS

