Mumbai: Man ‘murders live-in partner’ in front of her five-year-old daughter; arrested

A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering his live-in partner. The woman’s five-year-old daughter witnessed the incident, which took place early Thursday in Andheri (east), police said.

The incident took place at 1.15 am in a room on the seventh floor of a building in Datta Sai Society in Sangharsh Nagar, Sakinaka.

The accused, Raju Nile, a TV repairer, hit his partner, Manisha Jadhav, 29, a house help, on the head with a stone mortar and then stabbed her with a knife on her nose, neck, chest and stomach, police said. Nile suspected that Jadhav was having an affair and they often fought over this issue, police said.

The incident was witnessed by Jadhav’s daughter from her first marriage, police said. The girl’s screams alerted neighbours, who called the police.

Jadhav as well as Nile had left their spouses and were in a live-in relationship for the past few years and they had taken the room on rent, police said.

When police reached the spot, Jadhav had locked the door. He tried to flee but was captured with the help of local residents, police said.