Mumbai man murders daughter: Thane police finds bag with body parts in Ulhas river

The Thane police, who have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old daughter, have found one more bag containing the victim’s torso, which the accused threw in the Ulhas river.

After allegedly killing his daughter Princi on December 5 night, the accused, Arvind Tiwari (47), hacked the body, stuffing parts of it in a suitcase, and the head and torso in two bags.

The police said the accused threw the bags in the Ulhas river. He left the suitcase in an auto-rickshaw in panic after the driver got suspicious and fled. The suitcase helped the police track him down. The police said the search for the other bag was still on.

Tiwari allegedly threw the bags into the river from Gandhari bridge. The bag with the torso was found nearly 2 km from where the accused allegedly threw the bags. “We found the bag with the help of fishermen,” a police officer said.

“A team of fishermen, divers and fire brigade officials are trying to locate the other bag,” he added.

The accused allegedly killed his daughter as she wanted to marry a man from the Muslim community. He had stopped her from going to work since November 30 and also taken away her phone, the police said. Princi and her father lived in the city while her mother and three younger sisters live in Jaunpur in UP.

After completing her graduation, Princi had come to the city to work nearly six months ago.

