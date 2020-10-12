Mumbai: Man murdered by cousin

The accused, Shahrukh Qureshi (23), was being investigated in an offence recently registered at Malwani police station.

A 27-year-old man was murdered by his cousin in Malwani, Malad West, on Sunday night. The father of the deceased had assisted the police in an investigation against him.

The accused, Shahrukh Qureshi (23), was being investigated in an offence recently registered at Malwani police station. On Sunday afternoon, the police visited his home and spoke to his uncle Sultan Shaikh (48), an autorickshaw driver who lives close by, to inspect footage from CCTV cameras installed at his home.

“After the police team left at 1 pm, the accused went to Shaikh’s home and asked him why he had helped the police investigate a family member,” said Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region. An argument broke out between both sides and was quelled only after neighbours intervened.

However, Shahrukh and his siblings went back to their uncle’s house at 8.30 pm, the police said. This time, they allegedly attacked Shaikh, his sons Nasir and Jamal and two neighbours who tried to intervene.

In the melee, Shahurukh allegedly stabbed Nasir several times in the chest and fled along with his relatives. Shaikh rushed his son to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of murder, assault, rioting, criminal intimidation and forming unlawful assembly was registered at Malwani police station against Shahrukh and his siblings Shahnawaz, Liyaqat and Ramzan and their relatives Nadeem Malik, Zahida Malik and Fareeda Khan.

The police arrested the seven accused on Monday morning. Sawant added that the deceased, Nasir, had been previously booked by the police in a case of assault and possessing drugs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.