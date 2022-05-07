Mumbai: Man ‘murders his 70-year-old wife suspecting her character’

A 75-year-old man allegedly murdered his 70-year-old wife because he suspected her character and then attempted to die by suicide at their residence in Malwani in Malad (west) on Friday evening.

The incident took place at 5.30 pm in Shivaji Nagar, gate no. 2 area in Malwani. The complainant, Rafiq Shaikh, 41, an electrician, resides with his wife and parents.

His father, Samruddin, was a labourer but had been out of work for the past ten years. His mother, Mumtaz, was a sanitary worker in a nearby school. For the past three months his parents were regularly fighting with each other because his father suspected his mother’s character.

Shaikh told police that his father used to stalk his mother when she went to the market, thinking she was meeting someone. Last month, Shaikh saw his father keeping a knife under his pillow before going to sleep, police said. Shaikh threw the knife out and urged his father to stop harassing his mother, police said.

On Friday, Shaikh called his wife from his workplace in Andheri (west) and asked her to buy mutton as he was getting late, police said. Around half an hour after his wife stepped out of the house, she received a frantic phone call from their neighbour, who had heard a lot of screaming coming from their house, police said.

She informed her husband Shaikh and rushed home. When Shaikh reached there, he saw his father sitting on the bed, bleeding from a major injury on his stomach. He went into the other room where his mother Mumtaz was lying with multiple stab wounds, police said.

With the help of neighbours, Shaikh lifted his parents and took two autorickshaws for Madh jetty. From there, they were rushed to Versova jetty and then to Cooper Hospital in Andheri (West). His mother was declared dead before admission while his father is under treatment in the ICU ward, police said.

Based on Shaikh’s complaint, an FIR has been registered by Malwani police against Shaikh’s father under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.