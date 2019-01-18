Mumbai: Man, mother booked for dowry demand

A Man and his mother have been booked for allegedly demanding dowry from his fiancee’s family.

The police said that the fiancee’s family gave the accused Rs 5 lakh in cash after the engagement in mid-2018. But when the 25-year-old woman’s family refused to pay for a bike worth Rs 3 lakh, the man called off the wedding in the last week of December, 2018. The marriage was scheduled for January 25.

Last week, the woman and with her mother approached the Mira road police and got a case registered. The complainant in the case, the mother of the bride, said in her statement to the police: “…our family is based in Rajasthan. In early 2018, when I was looking for a groom for my youngest daughter, I was introduced to this family by a common priest.”

The man, in his late 20s, works with a private firm and his family is settled in Andheri. After meeting on a couple of occasions, the two families decided to get them engaged. “The two got engaged on July 7, 2018. Later, when we went to meet them in at their residence, the groom’s mother demanded Rs 5 lakh in cash. I thought that my daughter should be happy with her new family, so I didn’t give a thought and gave them the cash in our next meeting,” the mother said in her statement.

In November last year, the man sent a picture of a bike to the woman on WhatsApp. He stated that he wanted the bike — worth Rs 3 lakh — on the wedding day, police said. “The wedding hall had been booked and the invitation cards printed. To settle the issue, when the woman’s family went to meet the groom’s family, they insisted on the bike and said that they won’t let the marriage take place until their demand is fulfilled,” said a police officer.

Following this, the man and his mother was booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Inspector Vasant Labde of Mira Road police said: “We have not arrested anyone, so far. We have sent them a notice and asked them to come to the police station and record their statements. We have been told that they are currently in Delhi…” The accused have filed anticipatory bail applications before the Thane sessions court, an officer said.