Mumbai: Man, minor girl found hanging from tree

A minor girl and a 21-year-old man were found hanging from a tree at a secluded area, around 3 km from Padhga village in Bhiwandi, police said Wednesday.

According to Thane rural police, the man and the 13-year-old girl were neighbours and were reportedly in a relationship. “When the girl had informed her family about their affair, they had objected to the relationship as she was minor,” an officer said, adding that the man worked at a godown, while the girl was a student of Class VIII at the local zilla panchayat school.

The duo reportedly went missing on July 20, following which the girl’s family had a huge fight with the parents of the man, but none of the families had approached the police. The police were alerted by a police patil of Malbidi village, after their bodies were found on July 23 evening. “A tribal person was the first to spot the two bodies hanging from a dupatta from a tree. He alerted the villagers about it, who in turn called the police. By the time the police reached the spot, the bodies had been identified by the villagers and their relatives had been informed,” a senior officer from Thane rural police said.

While police have not ruled out suicide, both bodies have been sent for postmortem. “It is not clear when they died, but it wasn’t very long ago. We will be able to ascertain some facts after the postmortem report arrives. As of now, an accidental death report has been lodged and we are further investigating as to where the duo went after leaving their houses on Saturday,” the officer said. According to police, the girl had left her house to go to school on that day, but it was not certain if she had reached there. The man, meanwhile, had left the godown during lunch.

“We are yet to trace where they were for two days before their bodies were found. We are not denying any possibilities as of now,” the officer added.