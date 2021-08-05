Mumbai: Man makes hoax call to US consulate, booked

The police suspect the accused may have a grudge against the US consulate.

The BKC police has registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly making a hoax call to the US consulate Tuesday night over security lapses.

According to BKC police, the US consulate, located in Bandra (East), received a phone call from an unknown person around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. The caller spoke about some security lapses at the consulate and disconnected the call, following which the consulate informed the local police about the incident.

“We followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) and as a part of it, anti-terror agencies and other police units inspected the place to find out if there were any security-related issues. It turned out to be a hoax call,” a police officer from BKC police station said. “We have registered an FIR under section 506 (2) of the IPC against the accused. We have some clues about the caller and will trace the person soon,” Manjunath Shinge, DCP zone 8, said. The police suspect the accused may have a grudge against the US consulate.