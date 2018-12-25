Mumbai man makes hoax call about bomb at CSMT station, held

Security agencies went into a tizzy on Saturday after a man from Mumbra informed the Mumbai Police control room that a bomb had been planted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and would explode in minutes. The MRA Marg police arrested the caller the same day. The call turned out to be a hoax.

Sameer Javed Salmaniya, who hails from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his shop in Mumbra.

He works as a hairstylist, the police said. The accused made the call at 7.52 pm on Saturday. “Salmaniya claimed that accidentally the number 100 (police control room) got dialed from his cellphone, which was in his pocket. Officials at the control room took the call but as no one responded, they called back after disconnecting,” sub-inspector Sachin Patil from MRA Marg police station said.

The officials at the control room assumed the caller needed police help. “Main Krishna bol raha hun, CST station main bomb rakha hua hai, jo dus minute main phatega (My name is Krishna, I have planted a bomb at CST station, which will explode in 10 minutes),” Salmaniya allegedly told the officials, disconnected and then switched off his cellphone.

Several security agencies swung into action and, after a two-hour search by the MRA Marg police, Azad Maidan police, CST GRP, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and BDDS squad at CSMT station, the call was declared as a hoax. The police then launched a hunt for the caller and located him in Mumbra. Salmaniya was also interrogated by the ATS.