Mumbai: Man lures child with promise of chocolate, steals gold chain

A gold chain and a ring worn by a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter of an income tax officer was stolen from a wedding in Parel last week. The officer said that an unidentified accused lured the child from the Central Railway workshop grounds on the pretext of giving her a chocolate and fled with the ornaments.

The complainant, Vijay Tarkar, is a resident of N M Joshi Marg. In his statement to the police, Tarkar has said the incident took place at his cousin’s wedding on November 25. His daughter was playing with other children when the accused allegedly lured her, took her to a secluded spot and fled with the ornaments. “My daughter came running towards me and said an uncle had promised her a chocolate but took away her gold chain and finger ring,” Tarkar told the police.

On November 26, Tarkar filed a complaint with the Bhoiwada police against an unidentified person. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered. “We can see the girl talking to someone in the CCTV footage. But the accused is hiding behind a generator,” said a police officer.