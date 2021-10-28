Mumbai: Man lured with hefty commission for online tasks, duped of Rs 7.19 lakh

Cyber-fraudsters have come up with a new modus operandi where they make their victims invest money for taking up online tasks in the name of Amazon and Flipkart and lure them into investing money by promising hefty commission on completion of these online tasks.

A 55-year-old self-employed man from Charkop is their latest victim who has been duped of Rs 7.19 lakh. They made him invest the money by making him believe he had earned Rs 4.19 lakh commission in a period of mere three days from October 10 to 12.

An FIR was registered on October 27 with the Charkop police station. The complainant lives in Kandivali (west) with his wife and daughter. He received a WhatsApp message with a registration link on his phone for a ‘job offer’ where he has to complete online tasks “related to Amazon and Flipkart”.

The complainant went on the link and filled in his personal details. The fraudster gave him a user id and a joining code. He and the fraudster were communicating on Telegram. He was asked to deposit anything between Rs 200 to Rs 5,000 following which he can “start his work”

The complainant deposited Rs 1,000 and completed a few tasks given to him and his account showed he had earned a commission of Rs 500 on the first day. He was then lured with more tasks and hefty commissions on them. The fraudster then tricked the complainant that the next task involves over a lakh rupee and so he will have to deposit the money in a private bank account.

The fraudster made him deposit a total of Rs 7.19 lakh. The complainant was told he had earned a commission of Rs 4.19 lakh on it and would receive Rs 11.36 lakh. But to release the money, he would have to pay Rs 2 lakh tax, he was told. The complainant told them that he had borrowed some of the money and so he would not be able to pay any more. The fraudster then asked him not to contact them and broke all communication with him. The complainant realised he had been duped and approached the police.

Previous cases reported by The Indian Express

August 24, 2021

A 37-year-old homemaker from Borivali lost Rs 2.33 lakh to a cyber-fraud, where the fraudsters sent her a message purportedly sent by Amazon offering her a work from home job where she has to invest money initially to buy an Amazon product and increase its rating for which she would get a commission.

September 9, 2021

A 34-year-old unemployed man from Andheri lost Rs 2.58 lakh to a cyber-fraud where the fraudster promised him a part-time job for Amazon where he has to buy their products to increase their sales and in return, he would get a hefty commission after each sale. The fraudster said once the commission is received, he can cancel the order and get his money back as well.