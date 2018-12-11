Mumbai: Man linked to Khalistani terror group held, claims state ATS

A probe by the Pune unit of the Maharashtra ATS has found that the man arrested last Sunday with a pistol and live cartridges is allegedly a member of a terrorist group linked to the Khalistani movement.

Harpal Singh Naik (42), a native of Ropar district in Punjab, was arrested by the ATS from the Chakan Shikrapur road on December 2. He was working as a trailer driver. Besides weapons, the ATS also recovered an identity card of a corporate company, a blank cheque, an ATM card and bank account details from him. Naik was booked under the Arms Act, and remanded to police custody till December 10.

During investigation, ATS found that Naik believed in the idea of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state. “He was active on internet and allegedly used social media effectively for procuring firearms and inciting youths for carrying out terror attacks in country,” stated a press release issued by the ATS Monday.

According to the press release, the accused had also allegedly developed contacts with “terror-minded persons across the country and abroad including Pakistan” for the purpose of formation of separate Khalistan.

The ATS also stated that the accused and his aides had formed a “terrorist gang” and procured firearms for carrying out terror acts. Sections of the stringent UAPA were later invoked against Naik. He was produced before the court Monday by Inspector Kailas Pingle of ATS. The court has extended his police custody till December 17.

Maharashtra ATS chief Atulchandra Kulkarni said, “The said person has been booked under UAPA after his involvement in terror activities came to light. Our investigation will now focus on finding his further linkages and probe them.”