Mumbai man kills wife over having dinner, arrested

The husband, in the fit of rage, allegedly smashed his wife’s head against the wall. (Representational image) The husband, in the fit of rage, allegedly smashed his wife’s head against the wall. (Representational image)

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Parel for allegedly killing his wife early Saturday over having dinner.

The Bhoiwada police said the accused, Ajay Adsul, stayed at Mahalaxmi building in Parel with his wife. The two allegedly often fought with each other.

On Friday night, there was a function in their society. “The couple attended the function and took home food with them. At home, the deceased, Savita, refused to eat. The two started arguing and Ajay, in the fit of rage, allegedly smashed her head against the wall,” said an officer.

As she started bleeding profusely, Ajay rushed her to the KEM hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The hospital authorities informed the police, following which a case of murder was registered and Ajay was arrested.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App