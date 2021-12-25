Mumbai: Man kills wife for seeking divorce

The incident took place around 11 am near Welfare High School next to the fish market.

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in broad daylight on a busy road in Jogeshwari (east) on Wednesday by her estranged husband for seeking a divorce from him.

The incident took place around 11 am near Welfare High School next to the fish market. The deceased woman Dilshad Khan was on her way to work when her second husband Abdul Kalam Shah allegedly stabbed her with a knife and ran off from the spot.

Passersby took her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead. The police said the accused used to suspect his wife’s character and used to beat her.

Tired of the fights, Dilshad had asked him for a divorce which enraged him. Dilshad is survived by two daughters, aged 18 and 20 years and a brother. Their statements have been recorded.

“An FIR has been registered on December 23 at the Meghwadi police station against the accused under section 302 of the IPC. We are searching for him,” said Sanjeev Pimple, senior inspector of Meghwadi police station.