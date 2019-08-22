Mumbai: Man kills wife for asking for school fees of children

A MAN has allegedly strangled his wife in an inebriated condition after she asked him for money to pay the school fees of their children.

The incident took place at the couple’s Unnat Nagar residence at Goregaon West on Sunday evening.

The police said that Neeraj Gaud (36) strangled his wife Pooja (30) till she lost consciousness and later hung her body from the ceiling with a rope to make it appear like she had committed suicide.

“Neeraj was in an inebriated condition when Pooja asked for money to pay school fees. This made him attack her,” said a police officer.

After Pooja’s death, Neeraj called up her family and claimed that she had taken her own life. Pooja was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead upon arrival. A postmortem later revealed that the marks on her neck were not caused due to hanging.

Pooja’s brother got a case of murder registered against Neeraj on Tuesday, following which, he was arrested.