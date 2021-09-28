Mumbai: Man kills wife, attacks mother-in-law for refusing to join fight with neighbours

A man allegedly killed his wife and injured his mother-in-law after the two had refused to join him in a fight he was having with his neighbours over drying clothes near his rented room in Virar (east) on Sunday night. The police have lodged an FIR on Monday and are on the lookout for the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Supriya Jagdish Gurav (28) and the accused as Jagdish, who worked in a private company selling train tickets outside Vasai railway station.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9 pm in a flat owned by Supriya’s mother Sushma Shetty (47) at the Narendra Brahma complex. Jagdish went to their rented room and took up a fight with neighbours because they were drying clothes outside their room, said the police. He called up Supriya, who was at her mother’s flat, and asked the duo to join him in the fight. Supriya refused to do so as she was busy with chores and soon Jagadish showed up at his mother-in-law’s flat.

He started abusing his wife and mother-in-law. Shetty confronted him but he bashed her head against a wall, said the police.

Seeing this Supriya pushed him away but Jagdish picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the chest. When Shetty tried to stop him, he slashed her hand and fled, said the police.

Hearing their screams, the neighbours ran in and took the mother and daughter to the nearby Siddhivinayak hospital. On doctor’s advice, they were shifted to Sanjivani hospital where Supriya was declared brought dead.

Shetty works as a maid and after her husband’s death in 2020, Supriya, Jagdish and their three children used to stay with her at her flat, said the police. Shetty told the police in her complaint that Jagdish is addicted to alcohol.