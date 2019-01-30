Mumbai: Man kills sister’s to-be husband

A 19-year-old man allegedly killed a his sister’s to-be husband in Malwani on Tuesday, as he objected to their match.

The alleged incident took place at 9.30 am when Saif Ali Sharafatali (25) had gone to the home of the woman with whom his marriage had been fixed. The police said that both families belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh and stayed in the same locality in Malwani, Malad west. As both the man and woman had known each other for a long time, their families recently finalised their wedding.

However, the woman’s younger brother, Wasim Khan, objected to the marriage, claiming that he did not approve of Sharafatali. When Sharafatali visited the woman’s home on Tuesday morning to meet her, an incensed Khan stabbed him with a knife and punched and kicked him repeatedly. Sharafatali was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

Shortly after the police were informed about the attack, they caught Khan, who was about to flee, in Malwani, said Deepak Phatangare, senior inspector, Malwani police station.