Mumbai: Man kills self in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

A man reportedly committed suicide in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park Tuesday morning. Yogesh Yadav (38) was found hanging from a tree branch by park authorities.

He was later identified by his brother, who is a police constable posted at Kurar police station and had been looking for him since Monday night. A case of accidental death was registered at Kasturba Marg police station.

An official said Yadav had been unemployed for three years. “His family told us he was removed from his job three years ago, after which he filed a court case against his employers. He had slipped into depression because he was unable to find work and he thought the case wasn’t progressing in his favour,” said the official.

