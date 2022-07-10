Mumbai: Man kills mother, then commits suicide

A 22-year-old youngster allegedly murdered his mother and attempted suicide in the Mulund area of Mumbai on Saturday.

The accused identified as Jayesh Panchal (22) allegedly slit his mother Chhaya Panchal’s throat before trying to come in the path of an oncoming train and attempt suicide. He was found by the Mulund police in an injured state at a railway station and rushed to the JJ hospital for treatment.

An officer said that the incident took place in the Vasant Nagar area of Mulund. ” Jayesh ‘s father is a pharmaceutical manufacturer. There was some property dispute in the family due to which there were constant fights over the past few days. Eventually following a fight, the accused killed his mother and attempted suicide,” the officer added.