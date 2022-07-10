scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Mumbai: Man kills mother, then commits suicide

The accused identified as Jayesh Panchal (22) allegedly slit his mother Chhaya Panchal's throat before trying to come in the path of an oncoming train and attempt suicide.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 10, 2022 3:31:47 am
An officer said that the incident took place in the Vasant Nagar area of Mulund.

A 22-year-old youngster allegedly murdered his mother and attempted suicide in the Mulund area of Mumbai on Saturday.

The accused identified as Jayesh Panchal (22) allegedly slit his mother Chhaya Panchal’s throat before trying to come in the path of an oncoming train and attempt suicide. He was found by the Mulund police in an injured state at a railway station and rushed to the JJ hospital for treatment.

More from Mumbai

An officer said that the incident took place in the Vasant Nagar area of Mulund. ” Jayesh ‘s father is a pharmaceutical manufacturer. There was some property dispute in the family due to which there were constant fights over the past few days. Eventually following a fight, the accused killed his mother and attempted suicide,” the officer added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Signs in what heads of state wear, or notPremium
Signs in what heads of state wear, or not
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStaxPremium
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStax
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement