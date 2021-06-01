Mumbai: Man ‘kills’ lover after argument, arrested

While Kandulna worked at a restaurant, the woman worked as a domestic help.

THE Mumbai crime branch on Monday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a woman with whom he was in a relationship for a year.

The accused, Bipin Kandulna, told the police that the deceased had threatened to file a rape case against him, following which he throttled her to death.

While Kandulna worked at a restaurant, the woman worked as a domestic help.

An officer said the incident took place at Bandra reclamation on Sunday night when the duo had gone for a stroll.

The two had reportedly been fighting during the day. According to the accused, the woman had told him that she would get a rape case registered against him. When she threatened him again at Bandra reclamation that night, Khandulna throttled her.

“The incident took place at an isolated spot. He left her body there and fled,” an officer said.

When the body was found early Monday, the local police began investigations. The local crime branch (unit IX) that was conducting a parallel investigation in the matter detained Kandulna.

During questioning, the police said that Khandulna confessed to the murder. An officer said that Khandulna had also taken money from the restaurant owner and was in the process of heading to Jharkhand when the police team detained him.