Mumbai: Man kills live-in partner, hides body in box before calling scrap dealer

To ensure that the scrap dealer whom he had called to his rented Nallasopra (East) residence to sell furniture and other utensils did not see the body of Megha Torvi (40), his live-in partner of three years whom he allegedly murdered in a fit of rage last Saturday, Hardik Shah (27), son of a diamond merchant, hid the remains inside the bed storage box – the only thing he did not sell.

Having no funds even for a train journey, Shah sold furniture and utensils for Rs 4,500 on Sunday, used it to purchase a rail ticket to Rajasthan and fled the next day.

The local police took help of the Railway Protection Force that detained Shah from the Nagda railway junction in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. A Tulinj police team got him to Mumbai and arrested him on Wednesday. A city court remanded him to police custody till February 21.

Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar from Tulinj police said, “He ended up killing Torvi on Saturday. He, however, did not have the money to purchase a train ticket to Rajasthan. He decided to sell articles present in the house at Sita Sadan to a scrap dealer and kept Torvi’s body in the bed storage… The scrap dealer came to the house on Sunday and paid him Rs 4,500 for the articles he bought, unaware that the only bed that was not up for sale had a body inside.”

While Torvi worked as a nurse, Shah did not have a job. The police suspect the couple got into a fight over financial issues on Sunday and this led Shah strangulate Torvi in a fit of rage.

While on his way to Rajasthan on Monday, he messaged Torvi’s relative to say that her body was in the bed storage and that he was going to die by suicide.

The relative then informed the broker who had got the couple the flat on rent nearly three weeks ago. The broker approached the local Tulinj police. By the time the police reached the house, the neighbours had already started complaining of foul smell emanating from the house. The police broke open the door and found the body.

Nagarkar said that Shah had failed to clear Class X and did not study further. A few years ago, his father had thrown him out of the house after he fled with cash and valuables worth lakhs from their residence. “However, when he did not have anywhere to go during the Covid-19 pandemic, his father took him back. But then Shah started harassing his parents again as per their statement,” he added.

The broker has told the police that the couple, who had claimed to be married, earlier also used to stay in Nallasopara before they took the flat on rent.

Nagarkar said he is not sure how the couple had met. “We will talk to their friends and family,” he added.