Mumbai: Man kills girlfriend, then shoots self

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend and later shot himself dead near Infiniti Mall in Malad on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Yadav and Nidhi Mishra (22) — residents of Kandivali (West) and Malad (East), respectively. The police said the incident took place around 9 pm.

Yadav is a historysheeter and has cases of robberies, chain snatchings and extortion registered against him in Bangur Nagar, Malad, Malwani and Kandivali police stations, police added.

“The two have been in a relationship for the last four years. After Mishra’s father came to know that she has been seeing a criminal, he got her engaged two months ago,” said an officer.

An upset Yadav called Mishra near the Infiniti Mall on Monday. According to eyewitnesses, there was an argument between the two, following which Yadav took out a countrymade pistol from his pocket and fired at Mishra, said police. “He shot her on her head and then shot himself in the temple,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Deepak Phatangare.

The eyewitnesses informed the Police Control Room, following which a team from the Bangur Nagar police station rushed to the spot. Yadav and Mishra were taken to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead before arrival.

Asked whether it was a suicide pact between the couple, Phatangare said, “It doesn’t look like a suicide pact, as the woman was happily engaged to another man. We are recording statements of the people who knew both of them to ascertain the exact cause of the crime.”