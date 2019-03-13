Mumbai man kills friend over affair with his wife

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his friend over an extramarital affair with his wife, police said.

Advertising

The deceased, Anil Shelar (36), was sleeping outside a railway cabin near the Dadar railway station when he was attacked by two men at 3.50 am on March 9. His body was discovered by railway employees, who alerted the police. They rushed Shelar to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The police said that Shelar’s family suspected foul play behind his death. “Investigations revealed that the deceased was in an extramarital relationship with the wife of his friend, Mahendra Solanki,” said Prurshottam Karad, DCP, Western Railway.

Solanki and his accomplice, Ganesh Waghela (27), had fled to Nallasopara after committing the murder, but were coming back to Mumbai after realising that the police were on their trail. The two men were nabbed near the Western Express Highway in Khar on Monday by the GRP Crime Branch.

Advertising

Solanki has been previously booked by the police in 11 cases of cheating and theft, while Shelar had 21 offences against him, the police said.