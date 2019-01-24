Mumbai: Man kills friend in Virar flat, flushes body parts down toilet

A 40-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for allegedly murdering his friend and flushing parts of the body down a toilet. Police was informed when body parts and chunks of flesh were found in the septic tank of the society in Virar.

Advertising

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Ganesh Kolatkar, was missing since January 16. His family had even lodged a missing persons complaint in Nayanagar police station after Kolatkar did not return home on that day.

The accused has been identified as Pintu Sharma. “Sharma and Kolatkar were friends. Sharma had recently rented a flat at Bachraj Paradise Society in Virar. He brought Kolatkar to his house on January 16, following which the duo got into a spat,” said Jayant Bajbale, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Virar.

He added, “Kolatkar wanted to get married but Sharma started mocking him, telling him he was too old. Kolatkar tried walking away from the fight but Sharma pushed him and he fell, hurting his head.”

Police said Sharma told them that he panicked because Kolatkar lost consciousness. “He thought Kolatkar was dead and using a high power cutter, started dismembering his body,” said an officer who is closely related to the case.

The officer added, “After the society residents found their bathrooms choked, they called the cleaners who alerted us when they found fingers and chunks of flesh in the septic tank. We started looking at all the locked houses in the society.”

Police further said a foul smell was coming from flat 602, and the search for its occupant led them to Sharma. “He already has a case of abduction registered against him at Waliv police station. We took him in for questioning and he told us that he had killed Kolatkar,” said the officer.

Advertising

Sharma allegedly flushed down the small parts like ears and fingers, before separating the bones from the flesh. “He then collected the bones in a black polythene bag and disposed them of near Santacruz,” said Bajbale.