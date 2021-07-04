Mumbai: Man kills daughter, dies by suicide

The incident came to light on June 27, when Chhaya woke up and found Shrikrishna and Juilee unresponsive.

STRESSED OVER his daughter’s marriage and lack of work, a 68-year-old anesthetist allegedly killed his daughter by injecting her poison before dying by suicide by injecting himself at his Vile Parle residence.

The police said that on June 26, Shrikrishna Patil administered the same poison to his wife and daughter on the pretext of taking their blood samples.

While his wife Chhaya survived, daughter Juilee (37) died. The incident came to light on June 27, when Chhaya woke up and found Shrikrishna and Juilee unresponsive. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead before admission.

Patil has left behind a suicide note in which he has not blamed anyone for his decision, an officer from Vile Parle police said. “Patil was depressed as his daughter was unmarried and he was struggling to get work.”