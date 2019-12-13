Mumbai man kills daughter, body parts found in a suitcase

Princi had come to Mumbai from Jaunpur in UP nearly six months ago. Princi had come to Mumbai from Jaunpur in UP nearly six months ago.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested by the Thane Police for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old daughter as she planned to marry a colleague who belonged to another community. The accused, Arvind Tiwari, allegedly murdered his daughter Princi, hacked her body, stuffed it in a suitcase and disposed it of in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday night before the police tracked him down.

The girl, a graduate, had come to the city from Jaunpur in UP nearly six months back and was working in Bhandup where she fell in love with a colleague from the Muslim community and wanted to marry him. Her father, who did not approve of it, is alleged to have murdered her. The police are yet to trace the upper half of her body.

The Thane Crime Branch arrested Tiwari, who worked for a travel company in Malad. According to the police, Tiwari used to have frequent fights with his daughter ever since he came to know of her affair. Tiwari, during interrogation, told the police he did not approve of his daughter’s relationship with someone from another community. He allegedly decided to kill her after she seemed insistent on marrying him.

Tiwari lived with Princi in a chawl at the Indira Nagar area of Titwala, while the rest of the family, including the mother and three sisters of the deceased, resided in Jaunpur in UP. On Friday night, when the girl told her father that she was planning to marry her colleague, he had a fight with her following which he killed her, the police said.

“We are still not sure how he killed her,” an officer said. Later, Tiwari chopped her body in several parts and stuffed it in a suitcase. “He only filled some parts in a suitcase which we have found. We are still trying to find out where the rest of the body parts have been kept,” said Nitin Thakre, senior inspector, Crime Branch (Unit I), Thane City police.

The accused then hailed an auto-rickshaw from near his residence and went to Titwala railway station. From there he took a train to Kalyan railway station. Once in Kalyan, he hailed another auto-rickshaw to go to Bhiwandi where he planned to dispose of the body. However, the auto driver asked him what was in the bag as it was emitting a foul stench. Tiwari panicked and fled leaving the bag in the auto.

Suspicious, the auto driver told other drivers about it and soon the local Mahatma Phule police station was alerted. A police team reached the spot and opened the bag to find parts of the lower half of a woman’s body. Following this a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons. The local crime branch (unit I) team led by Thakre and including API Aviraj Kurade began investigations in the matter and started going through CCTV cameras around the railway station.

Tracking him backwards from the auto, the police team found that the accused came from the Kalyan railway station. Going back, the police found that he had taken a train from Titwala to come to Kalyan railway station. Following CCTV footage, the police found that he had come to the railway station in an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver was tracked down who told the police that Tiwari hailed the auto from the Indira Nagar area of Tiwala. After making some enquiries with the auto driver, the police drew a sketch and the locals identified the person as Tiwari.

The police then went to Tiwari’s residence and asked him about his daughter. While initially he was evasive, he later confessed to the police that he had murdered his daughter, an officer said. The crime branch has handed over the accused to the local police station that will produce him before the court for remand. An officer said that they are trying to find out where the other body parts had been disposed of by the accused.

